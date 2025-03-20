WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
'They target innocent': Pregnant mother and toddler killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
They were among more than 400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, killed when Israel launched a surprise bombardment across Gaza, according to the besieged territory’s Health Ministry.
'They target innocent': Pregnant mother and toddler killed in Israeli strike on Gaza
Israel launched its genocidal campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, blitz in southern Israel. / AP
March 20, 2025

Afnan al-Ghanam of Gaza had her first child during war, 13 months ago, while the family was still living at home.

She was about to give birth again in the spring — this time, while living in a squalid tent camp. But at least a tenuous ceasefire had brought a relative calm.

Then, before dawn on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike smashed into the family’s tent. Al-Ghanam, who was seven months pregnant, and Mohammed, her young son, were both killed.

“This is their bank of targets,” said al-Ghanam’s husband, Alaa Abu Helal, as he held Mohammed’s little body, wrapped in cloth, at the morgue of Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis. “He was born during the war in difficult conditions and also martyred in the war.”

“Their targets are innocents, pure. They have barely seen life,” he said, fighting his tears.

Israel's aerial assault shattered the ceasefire that began in mid-January and stunned Palestinians who had finally had a breather to start trying to rebuild their lives after 15 months of bombardment, ground offensives, dispersal and hunger.

Israel launched its genocidal campaign in Gaza after Hamas’ October 7, 2023, blitz in southern Israel.

Abu Helal said he was visiting the family's home in Gaza’s southernmost city Rafah when the strike hit the family's tent in Muwasi, a sprawling camp for displaced families outside Khan Younis. Their home in Rafah had been damaged during the war, and he had wanted to check in on it to ensure it had not been looted.

The 20-year-old al-Ghanam and Mohammed had stayed behind in Muwasi. "They have gone and left me alone,” he said. “The unborn child is dead, too.”

Mohammed was born in Rafah. Soon after, the family was forced to flee the city in May, when Israeli troops ordered a mass evacuation and stormed the city. The offensive flattened much of the city as troops battled Hamas fighters.

“You flee during the war to keep your family and children safe. But then, here, he’s dead,” Abu Helal said.

“All of them are dead.”

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us