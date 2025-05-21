POLITICS
2 min read
Donald Trump's son hints at future US presidential bid
Donald Trump Jr has left the door open for a future White House bid, sparking political speculation.
Donald Trump's son hints at future US presidential bid
Donald Trump Jr reversed earlier denials about entering a presidential race. / Reuters
2 hours ago

The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Don Jr, said on Wednesday he could run for president "maybe one day", after previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during a forum in Doha if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

"It's an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded.

"You never know," he added.

Donald Trump Jr, 47, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's political agenda.

Head of Trump Organization

In March, left-leaning website Mediate reported that Don Jr was "seriously considering a run for president in 2028", which he denied at the time. But on Wednesday, Don Jr did not rule out a White House run.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know, that calling is there," he told the Bloomberg forum.

"I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America first party, now the MAGA party, however, you want to look at it," he added.

The Trump Organization has been run by the president's two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric, since his 2016 election win.

While the president no longer holds an executive title, he has retained his stake in the family business via a trust.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran, Trump envoy says
Venezuela frees US Air Force veteran, Trump envoy says
Trump admin deports Asian immigrants to South Sudan in defiance of court order
Trump admin deports Asian immigrants to South Sudan in defiance of court order
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
Türkiye, US committed to increase cooperation on stability in Syria — statement
Report: Israel preparing strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, US intelligence says
Report: Israel preparing strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, US intelligence says
Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan
Trump launches $175B 'Golden Dome' missile defense plan
Report: Conservative group plans to dismantle pro-Palestinian movement in the US
Report: Conservative group plans to dismantle pro-Palestinian movement in the US
EU to review cooperation deal with Israel over Gaza genocide
EU to review cooperation deal with Israel over Gaza genocide
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT World wins Silver at 2025 Telly Awards for its 'Disenfranchised Americans' series
TRT World wins Silver at 2025 Telly Awards for its 'Disenfranchised Americans' series
Israel is killing Palestinian babies in Gaza 'for a hobby': ex-military general
Israel is killing Palestinian babies in Gaza 'for a hobby': ex-military general
UK halts trade talks with Israel over Gaza offensive
UK halts trade talks with Israel over Gaza offensive
EU lifts sanctions on Syria to support post-war rebuilding
EU lifts sanctions on Syria to support post-war rebuilding
Khartoum is fully cleared of RSF: Sudanese army
Khartoum is fully cleared of RSF: Sudanese army
Türkiye calls for global collaboration under 'Producing Health Model' at World Health Assembly
Türkiye calls for global collaboration under 'Producing Health Model' at World Health Assembly
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Israel has demolished 92% of Gaza homes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us