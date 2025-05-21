The eldest son of US President Donald Trump, Don Jr, said on Wednesday he could run for president "maybe one day", after previously denying he was considering a White House bid.

Asked during a forum in Doha if he would consider entering a presidential race to succeed his father, Don Jr first chuckled before suggesting it was possible.

"It's an honour to be asked and an honour to see that some people are OK with it," he said during a panel discussion at Bloomberg's Qatar Economic Forum as some in the audience applauded.

"You never know," he added.

Donald Trump Jr, 47, is an executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his family's luxury real estate conglomerate, and a vocal proponent of his father's political agenda.

Head of Trump Organization

In March, left-leaning website Mediate reported that Don Jr was "seriously considering a run for president in 2028", which he denied at the time. But on Wednesday, Don Jr did not rule out a White House run.

"I don't know, maybe one day, you know, that calling is there," he told the Bloomberg forum.

"I think my father has truly changed the Republican Party. I think it's the America first party, now the MAGA party, however, you want to look at it," he added.

The Trump Organization has been run by the president's two eldest sons, Don Jr and Eric, since his 2016 election win.

While the president no longer holds an executive title, he has retained his stake in the family business via a trust.