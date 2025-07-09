WORLD
2 min read
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
A former Pentagon official has claimed that the US provided three Patriot systems to Ukraine, three to Germany, and one to other European countries.
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
US is reportedly preparing to send more Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine / Reuters
July 9, 2025

After US President Donald Trump announced that they would continue sending weapons to Ukraine, it was claimed that he was considering sending additional Patriot air defence systems.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has reported, citing two officials who asked not to be named, that the US is considering sending additional resources to Ukraine.

Accordingly, the White House reportedly asked the Pentagon to prepare options for sending additional weapons, including the Patriot system, to Ukraine.

It was also stated that it was being investigated whether other countries could provide more Patriots to the Kiev administration.

RelatedTRT Global - Ukraine urges US to resume arms supply as Russia welcomes missile shipment pause

A former Pentagon official claimed that the US has provided three Patriot systems to Ukraine, Germany three and other European countries one in total, but that not all of them are operational at the same time due to maintenance issues.

An official close to Trump said the White House is working with lawmakers to pass legislation supporting efforts to end the war.

While answering questions from the press and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he hosted at the White House, Trump said,

"We will send more weapons (to Ukraine). We have to send them; they need to be able to defend themselves. They are under very heavy attack."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us