Arab countries have condemned the circulation of an AI-generated video depicting the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Extremist Israeli platforms have shared an AI-generated video showing the third-holiest site in Islam being bombed and the construction of the so-called Third Temple in its place.

The video also featured the text "Next Year in Jerusalem… Messiah Now."

Palestine's Foreign Ministry slammed the video in a statement, saying the video demonstrates "a systematic incitement to escalate the targeting of Christian and Islamic holy sites in occupied Jerusalem."

The ministry called on the international community to take the matter with "utmost seriousness", and take the measures required by international law to "put an end to the Israeli government's isolation of our people."

'Racist, extremist incitement'

In a statement reported by the official news agency Petra, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry denounced the "racist and extremist incitement" by Israeli settler organisations.

It pointed out that the calls "coincide with the escalation of incursions and the permission granted to extremists to carry out provocative acts under the protection of the Israeli occupation police."

The ministry reaffirmed that "Al-Aqsa Mosque in its entirety, with its full area of 144 dunums, is a place of worship solely for Muslims."

It added that "the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, is the legal authority with exclusive jurisdiction over the management of the Al-Haram al-Sharif and the regulation of entry to it."

Qatar echoed the condemnation and said the video and plans reflect a "dangerous provocation that could significantly escalate violence in the region, especially amid the ongoing war in Gaza."

The Foreign Ministry affirmed "Qatar's unequivocal rejection of any attempt to alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem, or its holy sites."

Endless violations

While Israeli officials claim the status quo at Al-Aqsa is being maintained, the Islamic Waqf in Jerusalem has rejected that claim.

The status quo refers to the pre-1967 arrangement under which the waqf oversees the site and only Muslims are allowed to pray at that location.

The waqf said on Monday that repeated violations of the site's sanctity mark "an unprecedented breach of its historical, religious, and legal status as a Muslim site reserved solely for Muslim worship."

Far-right groups had earlier called for mass incursions into the Al-Aqsa compound during the Jewish Passover holiday, which began last Sunday.

Since 2003, Israeli authorities have allowed settlers into the compound nearly every day.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and unilaterally annexed the city in 1980, a move not recognised by the international community.