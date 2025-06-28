The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the peace agreement signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, brokered by the United States.

Ankara described the deal as a significant contribution to peace, prosperity, and development in both countries and the wider Great Lakes Region.

“Türkiye supports efforts towards the establishment of peace in Africa,” the ministry said in a statement issued Saturday.

Related TRT Global - Rwanda, DRC sign peace agreement in Washington

Breakthrough

The agreement between Rwanda and the DRC raises hopes for an end to fighting that has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands more so far this year.

It marks a breakthrough in talks held by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which also aim to attract billions of dollars of Western investment to a region rich in tantalum, gold, cobalt, copper, lithium and other minerals.

At a ceremony with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the Department of State, the two countries' foreign ministers signed the agreement pledging to implement a 2024 deal that would see Rwandan troops withdraw from eastern DRC within 90 days, according to a version initialled by technical teams last week and seen by Reuters.

Kinshasa and Kigali will also launch a regional economic integration framework within 90 days, the agreement said.