TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Istanbul hosts Türkiye–Hungary 'Media Bridges' workshop
Initiative aims to strengthen dialogue, preserve shared values, and tackle global challenges.
Istanbul hosts Türkiye–Hungary 'Media Bridges' workshop
The Turkish–Hungarian “Media Bridges” workshop began with a session on the two countries’ diplomatic journey from Anatolia to the Danube.
June 28, 2025

Türkiye and Hungary reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening media cooperation during the “Media Bridges” workshop in Istanbul, with officials calling for deeper dialogue and a united response to global challenges.

The event, titled From Common Roots to New Horizons: Türkiye – Hungary Media Bridges, was organised on Saturday by Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the Türkiye Research Foundation (TAV) and the Foundation for a Civic Hungary (PMA).

Opening the session “Media Bridges: Strengthening the Turkish-Hungarian Dialogue,” TAV Vice President Enes Bayrakli said the workshop brings together key media and communication figures from both countries to build on their long-standing friendship.

“Türkiye and Hungary are two friendly countries that complement each other in many areas,” Bayrakli said, stressing the importance of passing this relationship to future generations.

Highlighting a shared challenge, he warned of the growing threat of disinformation and called it a “global threat.”

RelatedTRT Global - Turkish president, Hungarian premier discuss bilateral ties, global issues

‘Fighting for traditional values’

PMA President Kavecsanszki described Istanbul as “a meeting point of cultures” and emphasised Europe’s security reliance on Türkiye.

“Global challenges can only be overcome through collaborative efforts,” he said. Citing Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s remarks that “Hungarians lost the last century,” Kavecsanszki said: “Our goal is to win the 21st century. We view Türkiye as a partner in this effort.”

He also said Hungary is “fighting for traditional values” and that the two countries have built “bridges in many areas, from media to education.”

Gozde Kiriscioglu, international media coordinator at Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, called for stronger Türkiye-Hungary media ties to promote accurate information.

“We must be the voice of truth and fight against falsehoods,” she said, encouraging more resident journalists from both countries and a greater Hungarian media presence in Türkiye.

RelatedTRT Global - Erdogan, Orban forge closer ties at Turkic States Summit in Budapest
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us