On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: "We will continue our intensive contacts with both countries (Russia-Ukraine) toward achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and a just peace."
The Turkish president has said that the Turkic world is “incomplete” without the inclusion of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the Organization of Turkic States.

“We believe the Turkic world family photo will always be incomplete without the presence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States Informal in Budapest on Wednesday, the capital of Hungary.

“For this reason, we consider the decision we made today at our summit regarding the observer membership of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Turkic Academy as a very important additional step. I hope that in the not-too-distant future, we will see the day when the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus is accepted as a full member of our organisation,” he added.

In November 2022, the TRNC became an observer member of the organisation during the Samarkand Summit.

"We (OTS) have overcome many difficulties, prejudices and obstacles,” he said, adding: “Of course, there is still a long road ahead, but I have no doubt we will reach our goals together with you, my brothers and sisters."

Erdogan also called the Middle Corridor a key route between the East and the West, urging stronger cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States for its success.

Speaking about the past and present regional conflicts, he said: "Tragedies that took place in the past in Cyprus, Karabakh, Bosnia, and today in Gaza remind us that we must also consider what lies beyond our borders."

"Our bonds of brotherhood make it necessary for us to watch each other’s backs and step up our solidarity," he added.

On the ongoing war in Ukraine, Erdogan said: “We will continue our intensive contacts with both countries (Russia-Ukraine) toward achieving a comprehensive ceasefire and a just peace.”

Turning to Gaza, Erdogan condemned what he called one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times, citing a UN warning that 14,000 babies could die without urgent aid.

“As the Turkic world, our contributions are vital in achieving a ceasefire, ensuring the continuous delivery of humanitarian aid, and launching a just and lasting peace process,” he said. “In the pursuit of stability and calm in our region, it is essential to stand against Israel’s unchecked expansionism and to support the territorial integrity of Palestine, as well as that of Lebanon and Syria.”

Erdogan also said he was pleased to visit Hungary, a country with “deep friendship ties,” noting the summit’s significance as the first ever held in an observer country — a move he said reflects the importance placed on Hungary.

