Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar has reiterated his insistence on a two-state solution in Cyprus, emphasising that the Greek Cypriot side has shown no intention to reach a solution.

Tatar reiterated his stance on Tuesday as he received Colin Stewart, the UN secretary-general's Cyprus envoy and head of the UN Peacekeeping Force, for a farewell visit as Stewart is stepping down on Saturday.

After the meeting, Tatar thanked Stewart for his service, saying that he had always maintained an open and clear stance.

In his statement, Tatar referred to the UN Security Council's inclination towards a “two-zone, two-community” federation on the island, saying that no solution had been found in the negotiations held so far and that the Greek Cypriot side has shown no intention of reaching a solution.