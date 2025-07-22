WAR ON GAZA
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
UNICEF says the UN must be allowed to deliver aid of all types at scale to desperate families in Gaza.
Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population. / AA
July 22, 2025

The UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has issued a stark warning over the worsening hunger crisis in besieged Gaza, calling it a "man-made disaster" as Israel's ongoing aid blockade drives deadly malnutrition among children.

"Hunger is widespread in Gaza and people are dying," the agency said on X on Monday, painting a grim picture of daily life under Israeli siege.

Noting that "deadly malnutrition among children is reaching catastrophic levels," UNICEF said that "food is dangerously scarce, and clean water is below emergency levels."

"Aid is severely restricted and dangerous to access," the UN agency added.

Emphasising the urgency of the situation, UNICEF said: "Enough is enough. The United Nations must be allowed to deliver aid of all types at scale to families, wherever they are."

"Starvation is a horrific reality for children and families in Gaza," it said, stressing that aid must be allowed urgently into the enclave.

Starvation amid genocide

UNICEF's warning came amid Israel's relentless attacks across the blockaded enclave, which show no sign of abating, even as a deepening famine claims more lives.

At least 18 people have died from starvation over the past 24 hours alone, highlighting the escalating humanitarian catastrophe as relentless bombardment and deprivation converge to push civilians beyond the brink.

Israel has killed over 59,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in the blockaded enclave.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

It has also blocked the entry of desperately needed humanitarian aid, and only allowed a controversial US-backed aid group that was established to bypass the UN aid work and condemned as a "death trap."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
