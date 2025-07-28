WORLD
2 min read
Trump takes 'nasty' jab at London mayor
The US president confirms that he will visit London later this year during a scheduled state visit hosted by King Charles III.
Trump takes 'nasty' jab at London mayor
Trump takes another swipe at London's mayor / AP
July 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump has reignited his long-standing feud with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, labelling him “a nasty person” and claiming he has “done a terrible job” leading the UK capital.

Trump’s remarks came at a press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday during the US president’s four-day summer visit to Scotland, the BBC reported.

“I am not a fan of your mayor. I think he has done a terrible job; he is a nasty person,” Trump said in response to a journalist’s question about his upcoming trip to London.

The comments echo previous attacks from the president, who in 2019 branded Khan a “stone-cold loser” on social media shortly after landing in the UK.

Sitting alongside Trump at the press event, Starmer attempted to defuse tensions, saying, “He’s a friend of mine, actually,” in reference to Khan.

Khan hits back

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London later responded to Trump’s remarks, saying Khan is delighted that President Trump wants to come to the greatest city in the world and that he would see how our diversity makes us stronger, not weaker; richer, not poorer, Sky News reported.

The spokesperson also pointed out that “a record number of Americans have applied for British citizenship under his presidency.”

Trump later confirmed that he would “certainly” visit London later this year during a scheduled state visit hosted by King Charles III.

The White House has described the current Scotland trip as a “private” visit.


SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us