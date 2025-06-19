WORLD
Trump interested in strategic trade ties, Pakistani army says
On Wednesday, US president met Pakistan’s army chief for lunch where they discussed Iran, cryptocurrency among other topics
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump met Pakistan’s army chief for lunch on Wednesday. The two men discussed trade and cryptocurrency. / AFP
June 19, 2025

Pakistan's army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and US President Donald Trump discussed trade, economic development, and cryptocurrency during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said.

“President Trump expressed keen interest in forging a mutually beneficial trade partnership with Pakistan based on long-term strategic convergence and shared interests,” the army said in a statement on Thursday.

Munir and Trump also exchanged views on prevailing tensions between Israel and Iran, the statement added.

‘I stopped a war’

US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for what he described as a key role in preventing a war with India.

“It was an honour to host Field Marshal Asim Munir today,” Trump said following their lunch meeting in Washington, DC.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room and was closed to the press.

“I invited him to thank him for helping stop a war. We also discussed a potential trade deal with Pakistan and regional issues — including the Iran situation,” Trump added.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the lunch, Trump reiterated his claim that he helped prevent a conflict between the South Asian rivals. “They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries. I stopped a war between two major nations,” he said.

Trump credited both General Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with de-escalating the situation.

“This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, and PM Modi from the Indian side,” he said.

“I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we’ll make a trade deal with Modi of India,” Trump added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly later stated that part of the reason for the meeting was General Munir’s recent public remarks, in which he called for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to Trump for helping prevent what he described as a “nuclear war between India and Pakistan” last month.

SOURCE:Reuters
