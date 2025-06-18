US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for what he described as a key role in preventing a war with India, saying the two also discussed regional tensions — including with Iran — and the possibility of a trade agreement.

"It was an honour to host Field Marshal Asim Munir today," Trump said following their lunch meeting in Washington DC.

The meeting took place in the Cabinet Room and was closed to the press.

"I invited him to thank him for helping stop a war. We also discussed a potential trade deal with Pakistan and regional issues — including the Iran situation," Trump added.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the lunch, Trump reiterated his claim that he helped prevent a conflict between the South Asian rivals.

"They were going at it, and both are nuclear countries. I stopped a war between two major nations," he said.

Trump credited both General Munir and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with de-escalating the situation.

"This man [Munir] was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, and PM Modi from the Indian side," he said.

"I love Pakistan. Modi is a fantastic man. I spoke to him last night, and we'll make a trade deal with Modi of India," Trump added.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly later stated that part of the reason for the meeting was General Munir's recent public remarks, in which he called for a Nobel Prize to be awarded to Trump for helping prevent what he described as a "nuclear war between India and Pakistan" last month.

Kashmir mediation

Munir, who was promoted to the rank of field marshal last month, is currently on a five-day official visit to the US — Pakistan's largest export market.

The visit came amid rising tensions between the two South Asian neigbours, following last month's military standoff that brought them close to the brink of open conflict.

Addressing members of the Pakistani American community in Washington on Monday, Munir urged India to engage "as a civilised nation," instead of seeking regional "hegemony."

The meeting between Trump and Munir also follows the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East after Israeli strikes on Iran, further elevating the global security context.

It also marked the first high-level bilateral engagement between Islamabad and Washington since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Trump has repeatedly offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to solve the "Kashmir issue".

On Wednesday, however, India's Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a phone call told Trump that Delhi will never accept third-party mediation with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute.

Neither the White House nor the State Department has issued any statement on the contents of the Trump-Modi call, which India reports lasted more than 30 minutes.

In contrast to India, Pakistan has credited Trump for brokering ceasefire with India and is open to US mediation on Kashmir dispute.