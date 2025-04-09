Türkiye’s growing commitment to education as a pillar of diplomacy and cultural exchange has gained significant momentum in recent years. Under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership and through the Ministry of National Education , the country has expanded its global educational footprint by offering high-quality learning opportunities to international students.

At the heart of this initiative is the International Anatolian Imam Hatip High Schools programme—an exemplar of Türkiye’s strategy to foster educational cooperation, cultural integration, and diplomatic ties with Muslim-majority countries and beyond.

Ahmet Isleyen, Director General of Religious Education at the Ministry of National Education, in his interview with the TRT World describes the programme as transformative:

“The International Anatolian Imam Hatip High Schools represent a crucial bridge between Türkiye and the wider Muslim world. Through these schools, we are not only educating students but also nurturing ambassadors of cultural and diplomatic goodwill. By blending religious education with modern academic disciplines, we prepare young minds to become leaders who understand their heritage, embrace universal values, and contribute positively to their communities and beyond.”

Jointly managed by the Ministry and the Turkish Diyanet Foundation , the schools provide an inclusive environment where Turkish and international students study together. The goal is to cultivate a new generation of leaders who are academically proficient, culturally aware, and globally connected.

Education as soft power

Ahmet Isleyen further outlines the broader implications of Türkiye’s approach to global education:

“Today, Türkiye is an education hub for students from across the world. Our efforts are not just about providing education but about shaping future global leaders who carry the values of peace, cooperation, and mutual respect. Our educational model, inspired by our deep-rooted history, seeks to instill a vision that extends beyond borders.”

Admission to the schools is selective and competitive. International candidates are assessed on academic achievement (weighted at 80%) and religious knowledge (20%), with merit-based admissions structured around country-specific quotas.

As of the 2023–2024 academic year, 1,951 international students from 95 countries are enrolled, alongside 4,195 Turkish students. The total number of international graduates now stands at 2,870, according to Isleyen.

The Imam Hatip schools are part of a broader strategy. Türkiye’s educational outreach also includes Maarif Foundation schools and state-run institutions abroad, to provide high-quality education to both Turkish expatriates and local students in various countries, further strengthening Türkiye’s global presence. Ahmet Isleyen underscores this point as he says:

“From the Balkans to Africa, from Central Asia to the Middle East, Türkiye’s education model is leaving a lasting mark. The friendships and bonds formed in our classrooms today will shape the diplomatic and economic ties of tomorrow. Education is our most valuable tool in fostering unity and cooperation in the international arena.”

Modern Enderun

Türkiye’s historical experience in training international leaders through its military and academic institutions further reinforces the importance of educational diplomacy. Many prominent figures, such as former Libyan and Pakistani leaders and the current Somali Defence Minister, have benefited from Türkiye’s educational institutions. These individuals, having studied in Türkiye, maintain strong diplomatic and strategic ties with the country.

The modern educational model draws inspiration from the historic Enderun system, which trained elite statesmen during the Ottoman era.

Isleyen sees the parallels clearly: “We are witnessing a modern adaptation of the Enderun philosophy. By providing education to students from different nations, we are not only fostering academic excellence but also shaping the leaders of tomorrow who will maintain strong ties with Türkiye.”

Looking ahead

Under Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin, Türkiye is enhancing its role as a global exporter of education. Successes in sectors such as energy, defence, healthcare, and infrastructure are now being mirrored in education. With an expanded vision and growing international partnerships, Ankara appears poised to play a defining role in the future of global learning and influence.