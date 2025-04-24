Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia used a North Korean-made ballistic missile in the overnight attack on Kiev, which killed 12 people and injured 90 others.

"According to preliminary information, the Russians used a ballistic missile manufactured in North Korea. Our special services are verifying all the details," Zelenskyy, who is currently on a state visit to South Africa, said in a statement on X on Thursday.

He warned that, if confirmed, the use of such a missile would demonstrate the "criminal nature of the alliance between Russia and Pyongyang."

Earlier, Ukraine reported that 10 people were killed and 90 others were injured in the Russian missile attack on the capital of Kiev, but two more bodies were later discovered in the rubble of the collapsed infrastructure.

"Rescuers have recovered two more bodies from under the rubble in the Svyatoshynskyi district. We now have 12 dead," Tymur Tkachenko, the head of the Kiev City Military Administration, said on Telegram.

Tkachenko earlier said the attack injured 90 people to varying degrees, at least 12 of whom were children.

He added that the city's Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Obolonskyi, and Desnyanskyi districts had also been struck.

Ukraine's Air Force claimed that its air defences intercepted 48 of 70 missiles and 64 of 145 drones launched by Russia overnight.

Trump urges Putin to halt attacks

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin to halt attacks on Ukraine, in a rare rebuke of the Russian leader.

The US president's direct appeal to Putin came after Zelenskyy urged his allies to put Russia under more pressure to halt its invasion.

"I am not happy with the Russian strikes," Trump said on social media.

"Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP!"

Trump, who is accused of favouring Russia and has often vilified Zelenskyy, was asked by reporters what concessions Moscow had offered in negotiations to end the war.

"Stopping taking the whole country — pretty big concession," he replied.