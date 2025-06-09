WORLD
1 min read
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
Iranian diplomat says the US offer failed to resolve differences over uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the shipment abroad of Iran's entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium and steps to lift US sanctions.
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
A new round of Iran-US nuclear talks has not yet been scheduled. / Reuters
June 9, 2025

Iran will soon hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the United States via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a US offer that Tehran deems "unacceptable".

An Iranian diplomat said the US offer failed to resolve differences over uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the shipment abroad of Iran's entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium and steps to lift US sanctions.

"The US proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations. We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalised.

This proposal is reasonable, logical and balanced," Baghaei said.

Baghaei added that there was not yet any detail regarding the date of a sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the US.

Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the US proposal as against the country's interests, pledging to continue enrichment.

During his first term in 2018, US President Donald Trump ditched a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Iran responded by escalating enrichment far beyond that pact's limits.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran rules out nuclear deal if 'peaceful' uranium enrichment denied
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Musk's father says Elon made a mistake 'under stress' and that Trump will prevail
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Ukraine's drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says
Putin approves new naval strategy to restore Russia’s sea power
Ancient 1,500-year-old tomb complex discovered beneath rubble in Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Los Angeles protests intensify after Trump deploys National Guard troops over immigration raids
Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine
Explosion reported at US air base in Japan
At least 15 dead as bus carrying students crashes in northern Malaysia
Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid ship, towing it to Israel
Troops deployed to LA to ensure 'law and order': Trump
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us