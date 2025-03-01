Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that his relations with the United States can still be repaired, after President Donald Trump shouted at him in an angry White House meltdown accusing the Ukrainian leader of refusing to make peace with Russia.

"Of course," Zelenskyy said when asked in a Fox News interview if the relationship with Trump could be salvaged.

US-Ukrainian ties are about "more than two presidents", he said, adding that Ukraine badly needs Washington's help in the fight against Russia's far bigger and better-armed military.

"It will be difficult without your support," Zelenskyy said on Fox — Trump's favorite news channel.

Zelenskyy's olive branch came hours after the extraordinary Oval Office scene where the years-long US policy of massive support for Ukraine's fight against the Russian war collapsed in a shouting match.

The row saw European leaders scramble to voice support for Ukraine after Zelenskyy was made to leave the White House early and without signing a minerals-sharing deal seen as vital to an eventual US-brokered truce.

During the clash, played out in front of US and international media, Trump and Vice President JD Vance shouted at Zelenskyy, accusing him of not being "thankful" and refusing to accept their proposed truce terms.

"You don't have the cards right now," Trump said. "You're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty."

Zelenskyy departed shortly after, with Trump posting on social media that "he can come back when he is ready for peace".

"They were asked to leave the room. Then they had to be asked to leave the building," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who had been in the Oval Office for the row, told Fox News of the Ukrainians.

The president told journalists later Friday that Zelenskyy was "overplaying his hand" and should agree to end fighting "immediately".

Zelenskyy, however, refused to apologise, telling Fox News, "I'm not sure that we did something bad." He did, however, say he wished the exchange had not taken place in front of reporters.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio later on CNN called for Zelensky to "apologise for wasting our time".