WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israel killed 137+ Palestinians in Gaza since January truce
Israel has killed more than 62,000+ Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023.
Israel killed 137+ Palestinians in Gaza since January truce
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
March 12, 2025

In violation of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that took effect on January 19, Tel Aviv has killed at least 137 Palestinians in Palestine’s Gaza, local authorities said, accusing Israel of deliberately intensifying its attacks on Palestinians since March 2, when it once again shut down Gaza’s border crossings. 

Since the agreement came into force, “Israel has used the blockade and starvation as tools of slow-kill tactics in the genocide of Gaza’s population,” the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said in a statement, warning of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe for the enclave’s population of 2.4 million people, most of whom are dependent on aid. 

The monitor’s field team documented continued Israeli attacks, including “sniper fire, drone strikes, and quadcopter attacks on Palestinian civilians, particularly those attempting to check on their homes near the buffer zone Israel imposed along Gaza’s northern and eastern borders,” the statement said.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us