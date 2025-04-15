WORLD
2 min read
France expels Algerian diplomats, recalls envoy
The tensions stem from various issues, including France’s recognition of Moroccan claims over Western Sahara, Algeria’s arrest of a French-Algerian writer, and recent arrests of Algerian nationals in France.
France expels Algerian diplomats, recalls envoy
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had earlier said the expulsion orders were linked to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in France. / AP
April 15, 2025

France's President Emmanuel Macron has decided to expel 12 Algerian consular and diplomatic officials and recalled the French ambassador in Algiers, his office said, as a spat escalated between both countries.

Tuesday’s retaliatory measure came after the former French colony ordered 12 French officials from the interior ministry to leave within 48 hours.

President Emmanuel Macron's office said the 12 French officials kicked out of Algeria were "on their way to France".

It called on Algiers to "resume dialogue", saying the Algerian authorities had taken "responsibility for the sudden degradation of our bilateral relations".

It said it was "stunned" that relations had taken such a turn just two weeks after a phone call between Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Macron in a bid to repair ties.

TRT Global - Algeria declares a dozen French embassy officials persona non grata

France urges Algeria to stop the expulsion of 12 diplomats and threatens immediate action if the order stands.

🔗

Sour relations

Relations between Paris and Algiers came under strain last year when France recognised Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara, where Algeria has long backed the pro-independence Polisario Front.

Relations soured further when Algeria arrested the French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal in November on national security charges after he told a French far-right media outlet that Morocco's territory was truncated in favour of Algeria during French colonial rule.

Algeria's Foreign Ministry said it had declared the 12 persona non grata after the arrest in France of an Algerian consular official.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had earlier said the expulsion orders were linked to the arrest of three Algerian nationals in France.

"In this difficult context, France will defend its interests and continue to demand that Algeria fully fulfil its obligations towards it, in particular with regards to our national security and cooperation on migration," the Elysee added.

Algeria has refused to take back nationals France has ordered to leave, including a 37-year-old man who went on a stabbing rampage in the French city of Mulhouse in February, killing one person.

TRT Global - Algeria protests consular official's indictment in France

The indictment has come at a delicate time in relations between Algeria and its former colonial power.

🔗

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us