At least fifteen people, including four children, have died of malnutrition and starvation in Gaza in the past 24 hours, the Palestinian Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said on Tuesday.

The latest fatalities brought the number of deaths from malnutrition to 101, with 80 of them children, since October 2023.

Over the past week, Palestinian activists have documented people fainting in the streets from hunger.

Correspondents reporting from Gaza have also confirmed witnessing multiple such cases — and experiencing the effects of hunger themselves.

Since March 2, Israel has sealed all crossings into Gaza, halting the entry of food, medicine and humanitarian aid.

According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, some 650,000 children are at risk of dying from hunger and malnutrition, and around 60,000 pregnant women face serious risks due to the lack of food and basic health care.

Israel has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military offensive has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to severe food shortages.