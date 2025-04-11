BIZTECH
2 min read
China's 125% tariffs on US goods take effect amid trade war
Tensions rise between the two major powers following Trump’s decision to pause tariffs on all countries for 90 days, except China.
China's 125% tariffs on US goods take effect amid trade war
China’s 125% tariffs on US imports took effect after the Trump administration raised tariffs to 145% on Chinese imports. / Public domain
April 11, 2025

The China-US trade war escalated as Beijing’s 125% tariffs on imports from Washington officially took effect on Saturday.

China’s 125% tariffs on US imports took effect after the Trump administration raised tariffs to 145% on Chinese imports. However, Beijing has said it will no longer raise tariffs even if the US takes further steps.

The tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump has rocked global markets. He has raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, claiming Beijing was “abusing” trade practices with the US.

Tension further escalated between the two major powers following Trump’s decision to pause tariffs on all countries for 90 days, except China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned never to underestimate the strong resolve of the 1.4 billion Chinese people to defend their interests.

TRT Global - China fires back in trade war, raising tariffs on US goods to 125%

The tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump, who raised tariffs on Chinese goods to 145%, has rocked global markets as he claims Beijing was "abusing" trade practices with the US.

🔗

In a video statement, posted by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on X, the Chinese president, apparently speaking at an event, said the Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed, or subjected the people of any other country, and never will.

“By the same token, we will never allow any foreign force to bully, oppress or subjugate us,” Xi said without naming the US or Trump, who started the trade war with Beijing.

However, Mao did not share the details of where President Xi was speaking. “Anyone who would attempt to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people,” Xi also said.

China has also filed a fresh lawsuit with the World Trade Organisation against the Trump administration’s latest tariff hikes, according to the country’s Commerce Ministry. On Friday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi accused Washington of blatantly putting its own interests above the common interests of all countries and ignoring the multilateral trading system and the established rules.

According to the US media, Trump is waiting for Xi to call, but the Chinese side has repeatedly refused to arrange a leader-level phone call. However, Trump’s team believes that the Chinese president does not want to be seen as weak by being the first one to reach out to the US for talks, CNN reported.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us