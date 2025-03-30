WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Netanyahu: 'We will implement the Trump Plan'
"This is our strategy," the Israeli PM says, adding that Tel Aviv is "ready to discuss" it at any time.
Netanyahu: 'We will implement the Trump Plan'
US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, US, February 4, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 30, 2025

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed to intensify the ongoing war on Palestine’s Gaza and move forward with a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump to forcibly displace Palestinians from the besieged territory.

Speaking at the start of a Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu claimed that “a combination of military and political pressure is the only way to recover the hostages, not the empty slogans I hear in TV studios”, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

His remarks were a direct criticism of prominent Israeli analysts and families of the captives, who have warned that Israel’s military actions are endangering the lives of the hostages and accused him of prioritising personal political gains over their rescue.

Netanyahu insisted that “military pressure is working”, claiming that “it is crushing Hamas’s capabilities and creating conditions for the hostages’ release”.

“We will implement the Trump Plan, the voluntary migration plan. This is our strategy, and we are ready to discuss it at any time,” he added.

TRT Global - Israel’s 'ceasefire' was only a smokescreen for escalation

While the world saw a pause in fighting, Israel used the lull to reload, rearm, and unleash a deadlier phase of its assault on Gaza—one defined by cutting-edge weaponry and devastating precision.

🔗

Renewed Israeli aggression

On March 4, an emergency Arab summit on Palestine adopted a five-year, $53 billion plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.

Israel and the US rejected the initiative, instead backing Trump’s proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to neighbouring countries such as Egypt and Jordan, both of which have strongly opposed the idea, along with other Arab states and international organisations.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial assault on Gaza on March 18, killing over 920 people, wounding more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have so far been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 wounded in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us