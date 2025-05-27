Former Israeli PM admits to Netanyahu's ‘war crimes’ in Gaza
Former Israeli PM admits to Netanyahu's ‘war crimes’ in Gaza
Ehud Olmert says Tel Aviv is committing indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal killings of civilians in Gaza.
May 27, 2025

Calling Israel’s bombing of Gaza an illegitimate military offensive, former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert has slammed the Netanyahu government for committing “war crimes” that are turning the occupied Palestinian territory into a humanitarian disaster area.

In an unusually harsh op-ed in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the former head of the Israeli government (2006-09) said Tel Aviv is waging a war without purpose, without goals or clear planning, and with no chances of success.

A number of politicians and former generals from Israel oppose the war in which Tel Aviv has dropped 70 kilo-tonnes of ammunition across Gaza, equivalent to six Hiroshima-level bombs.

Until recently, Olmert insisted that Israel was not committing war crimes in Gaza, and that no government official would ever give orders to indiscriminately kill Palestinians. But he changed tack amid the ‘unjustified’ and ‘unacceptable’ killings of innocent Palestinians in a ‘vicious war’.

“What we are doing in Gaza now is a war of devastation: indiscriminate, limitless, cruel and criminal killing of civilians… it's the result of government policy – knowingly, evilly, maliciously, irresponsibly dictated. Yes, Israel is committing war crimes,” he said.

Olmert said the war should have ended by early 2024. Yet it has continued without justification, and with no political vision for the future of Gaza. The Israeli military has acted “rashly, incautiously, over-aggressively” while showing carelessness and indifference towards Palestinian victims.

While the public opinion in many countries has been decisively against Israel since October 2023, some of its staunch allies among Western governments have dialled down their support for Tel Aviv in recent weeks.

Leaders of the UK, France and Canada released a joint statement last week, calling Israel’s escalation in Gaza “wholly disproportionate”. They threatened concrete actions against Israel if it did not stop its renewed offensive and lift aid restrictions.

TRT Global - Do you know what a starving child in Gaza goes through?

Starvation in Gaza is devastating children’s bodies and minds, with severe malnutrition halting growth, weakening immunity, and causing psychological trauma.

🔗

Thousands of children face acute starvation in the war-ravaged Gaza as Israel has banned for nearly three months all food and medicine from reaching 2.3 million Palestinians facing nonstop bombing for 20 months.

It allowed only a small number of aid trucks to enter the territory earlier this week as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu feared international allies would withdraw support over “images of hunger”.

But for many, it’s too little, too late. UN officials described the small volume of aid allowed into Gaza by Israel as “a drop in the ocean”. UNICEF reported last week 71,000 children and more than 17,000 mothers in Gaza needed urgent treatment for acute malnutrition.

Olmert said the Netanyahu government is “actively, unhesitatingly and with malice aforethought” pursuing a policy of starvation in Gaza.

“Yes, we've been denying Gazans food, medicine and basic living needs as part of an explicit policy. Netanyahu, typically, is trying to blur the type of orders he's been giving, in order to evade legal and criminal responsibility in due course,” he said.

The former Israeli prime minister also referred to the “slaughtering (of) Palestinian civilians in the (occupied) West Bank”. Olmert said the police and military units deployed in the area are turning a blind eye to the heinous crimes being perpetrated daily in the Palestinian territory.

“It is time to halt, before we are all banished from the family of nations and are summoned to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, with no good defence. Enough is enough.”

Explore
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
US-Russia war of words: Just bluster or real threat?
By Zeynep Conkar
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Paris to deploy 5,400 officers ahead of Champions League final clash
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Storytelling for healing: Istanbul teachers bring fairy tales to hospital wards
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Charity group accuses controversial US-backed aid foundation of 'stealing' aid, using logo
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Steve Witkoff's Gaza truce plan allows Israel to resume genocide after 60 days
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Ben & Jerry's says Israel is carrying out genocide in Gaza
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
Nearly 7,000 UN jobs at risk with proposed 20% budget cut — internal memo
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US signals global suspension of foreign student visa processing will be brief
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
US court restores major portions of Trump tariffs in temporary ruling
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Russia awaits Kiev’s nod for Istanbul peace talks
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Italy offers to treat injured Palestinian boy who lost 9 siblings in Israeli strike
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Trump’s threatened ban on foreign students casts shadow over Harvard graduation ceremony
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye offers to host Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us