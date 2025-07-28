WAR ON GAZA
Trump contradicts Netanyahu, says Palestinians face 'real starvation' in Gaza
Trump says the US and its partners will work to set up food centres to feed starving kids in Gaza.
Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza." / AP
a day ago

US President Donald Trump has warned that the people of Gaza are facing "real starvation," as aid agencies sought to take advantage of an Israeli "tactical pause" to rush in food aid. 

Speaking in Scotland on Monday, Trump contradicted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has dismissed starvation fears as Hamas propaganda.

Trump said the United States and its partners would help set up food centres to feed the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza facing what UN aid agencies have warned is a deadly wave of starvation and malnutrition caused by Israel's genocide.

"We're going to be getting some good strong food, we can save a lot of people. I mean, some of those kids — that's real starvation stuff," he said at a news conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "We have to get the kids fed."

Trump's remarks came after Netanyahu declared on Sunday that "there is no starvation in Gaza, no policy of starvation in Gaza."

RelatedTRT Global - Over a thousand rabbis rebuke Israel's forced starvation of Gaza

Controversial aid centres

The US has already set up the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the blockaded enclave.

GHF was established to bypass the UN aid work and was condemned as a "death trap" where Israeli soldiers shoot starving Palestinians trying to get food aid.

Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza.

Some 11,000 Palestinians are feared buried under rubble of annihilated homes, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

Experts, however, contend that the actual death toll significantly exceeds what the Gaza authorities have reported, estimating it could be around 200,000.

Over the course of the genocide, Israel has reduced most of the blockaded enclave to ruins, and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
