US
1 min read
US authorities push terrorism charges against Walmart stabber
Investigators said the terrorism charge was justified because such a mass attack was believed to be intended to bring fear and destruction to the community.
US authorities push terrorism charges against Walmart stabber
Michigan prosecutors weigh up terrorism charges in Walmart stabbing incident: Report / AP
July 28, 2025

Authorities in the US state of Michigan have announced plans to pursue terrorism and multiple attempted murder charges against a 42-year-old man accused of a stabbing rampage at a Walmart store in Michigan, according to local media reports.

Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said that the suspect, identified as Bradford James Gille from Afton.

The attacker allegedly used a 9-centimetre folding knife to stab 11 people, five men and six women, including a Walmart employee, during the attack in Traverse City on Saturday afternoon, CBC News reported.

Gille is currently being held in Grand Traverse County Jail, where he awaits formal charges and arraignment, expected to take place early this week, CBC quoted local officials as saying.

Investigators said the stabbings were random, and they have yet to reveal a motive, but they said a terrorism charge was justified because such a mass attack was believed to be intended to bring fear and destruction to the community as a whole, BBC reported.

Medical officials said Sunday that the condition of the victims is steadily improving.

RelatedTRT Global - Stabbing attack in Michigan Walmart leaves at least 11 injured
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli soldiers are killing themselves. And their deaths are linked to horrors of Gaza war.
By Edibe Beyza Caglar
Syria elections: Here’s everything you need to know about the first post-Assad electoral exercise
By Kazim Alam
Netherlands bans Israel's Smotrich and Ben-Gvir for genocide in Gaza
Netanyahu eyes annexing parts of Gaza to appease Israeli far-right: report
Ukraine suffers heavy casualties in new wave of Russia attacks
Iraq's PM seeks closer ties with US and neighbouring countries to strengthen regional security
UK will recognise Palestine in this parliament: minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump denies seeking meeting with Xi, saying visit needs invitation
Thailand accuses Cambodia of violating border ceasefire hours after agreement
16 Israeli soldiers committed suicide since 2025 — report
Former Colombian president Uribe convicted in historic witness tampering case
Heavy rain, flooding leave 30 people dead in China's capital
Gunman opens fire in Manhattan office tower, killing four people
Palestinian activist killed by illegal Zionist settler in the occupied West Bank
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us