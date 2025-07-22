​​​​​​​A defence cooperation protocol has been signed between the Turkish Ministry of National Defence and its Vietnamese counterpart during the International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul.

“I believe that this defence and security cooperation will prepare us for many more forward-looking projects and collaborations,” Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defence Musa Heybet said at the signing ceremony on Tuesday.

Heybet noted that Ankara will provide full support to Vietnam's air, land, and sea platforms, with all of Türkiye's defence industry companies and the Ministry of National Defence.

Vietnamese Deputy National Defence Minister Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien said it is a historic moment between Vietnam and Türkiye.

"We have signed our defence cooperation agreement. From now on, we will witness the history of cooperation in many more areas and the opening of a new chapter.

"We wish your fair continued success. We are ready to do everything in our power to become allies with Türkiye,” he said.

The six-day defence fair that began on Tuesday is being held simultaneously at the Istanbul Fair Centre, the Ataturk Airport, the Wow Hotel, and the Atakoy Marina.

It is organised by KFA Fairs with support from Türkiye's Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.