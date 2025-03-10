1 min read
Gaza cuisine
A mirror of heritage and window to life under siege
March 10, 2025

Sumaqiyya: One of the oldest Gazan dishes, it takes its name from one of its essential components: the spice sumac.
Main ingredients: Lamb, tahini, sumac, chard

Dagga Ghazawiya: Gazans are known for their love of spicy food, and this salsa — paired with just about any dish - adds the perfect blast of heat.
Main ingredients: Tomato, hot green pepper, coriander, onion

Rumaniyya: This vegetarian stew is fast to prepare, affordable and packed with healthy fats and fibre — and it’s best enjoyed with fresh pita bread.
Main ingredients: Pomegranates, brown lentils, aubergine, olive oil

Khobiza: A nutritious dish for cold winter days made from mallow leaves, a plant endemic to the Mediterranean region.
Main ingredients: Mallow, olive oil, onion, lemon

Namora: A sweet semolina cake soaked with sugar syrup and decorated with walnut slices.
Main ingredients: Semolina, ghee, shredded coconut, orange blossom water

Kunafa Arabiya: The Gazan version of “kunafa” does not involve a filling, or even kunafa dough, but is prepared, instead, with wheat, spices and nuts.
Main ingredients: Bulgur, semolina, ghee, mixed nuts

SOURCE:TRT World
