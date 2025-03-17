Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign amid tension over dismissing the country’s internal security agency chief.

"If losing confidence is a reason for dismissal, then the first to be dismissed should be Netanyahu. The State of Israel has lost confidence in him," Lapid told the public broadcaster KAN on Monday.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said he plans to dismiss Ronen Bar, the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, citing "a lack of trust."

Tensions between Netanyahu and the Shin Bet have escalated following the agency’s internal investigation into the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Netanyahu dismissed the report’s findings, saying they failed to answer key questions.

Shin Bet's investigation

Lapid said the real reason behind the dismissal was the Shin Bet's investigation into employees from Netanyahu's office on various charges.

"As soon as the Shin Bet began investigating his office, Netanyahu decided to dismiss Ronen Bar in a rushed, reckless, and contradictory move,” he said.

The Israeli government is set to review the premier’s move to dismiss the Shin Bet chief on Wednesday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the government’s legal adviser, Gali Baharav-Miara, requested a meeting with Netanyahu to discuss the dismissal, which could spark new political unrest and protests within the security and political circles.

Since forming his right-wing government in December 2022, Netanyahu has faced sharp criticism over judicial reforms.



Domestically, he shrugs off opposition demands for early elections.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.