Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan has called on global leaders to foster peace and justice through the unifying power of diplomacy and the transformative role of education, during her keynote speech at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2025).

Participating in the panel “Building the Future in a Divided World: The Transformative Power of Education”, Emine Erdogan described education as a lifelong journey and a vital tool to mend global divides.

She underlined that the theme of this year’s forum, “Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” directly addresses the urgent need for cooperation in the face of mounting global tensions.

‘Children cannot be party to wars or conflicts’

The First Lady said that education is a journey that leads to the highest potential of a human being.

“What carries us forward along this journey is the qualifications that we equip ourselves with when we set out. We get stranded halfway if reliable references are missing in the map we take along,” she said.

“The true purpose of accurate and high-quality education is to raise each individual as a masterpiece.”

Pointing to the millions of children in warzones deprived of basic rights, Erdogan expressed sorrow that education has become a luxury in many parts of the world.

“I say this with great sorrow: in a world where we fail to provide our children even with the right to live, the right to education falls far behind in the list.”

She stressed that the international community must confront this reality.

“We must remind the paralysed conscience of humanity that children cannot be party to wars or conflicts,” she said. “Let us not forget: a world in which children are killed in their sleep with bombs and missiles has forever lost its innocence.”

Erdogan concluded with a call to imagine a more hopeful future: “I wish for a world where there are no more fights, where children feel nothing but joy, and carry on their backs not heavy burdens but just schoolbags.”