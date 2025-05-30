WORLD
2 min read
Ex-British soldier appears in court over crash at Liverpool victory event
UK prosecutors charged Paul Doyle over a car crash that wounded dozens celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title win.
The suspect was charged with dangerous driving and grievous bodily harm. / Reuters
3 hours ago

A former British Marine appeared in court for the first time on Friday charged with allegedly driving his car into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League win, leaving 79 people injured.

Paul Doyle faces seven charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent during Monday's incident in the northwestern English city, which marred the port city's huge celebrations.

The 53-year-old confirmed his name, date of birth and address during a brief appearance at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.

A total of 79 people aged between nine and 78 were injured when a dark Ford Galaxy ploughed into Liverpool supporters as they celebrated their club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.

There were no fatalities.

Seven people remained in hospital, Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims told reporters on Thursday.

Sarah Hammond of the Crown Prosecution Service said the agency had authorised police to charge Doyle following a "complex and ongoing investigation".

"Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence," she said.

"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve."

Investigation underway

UK media have reported Doyle, who lives in a suburb of Liverpool, is a businessman and former marine, with three teenage children.

Hammond said all charges "will be kept under review as the investigation progresses".

Hundreds of thousands of Reds fans had gathered in Liverpool city centre for the long parade led by the club's top players when scenes of joy turned to horror.

Images on social media showed the car ploughing through a crowd, running over people and others bouncing off its bonnet.

Four people, including one child, were trapped under the vehicle, which had to be lifted to remove them, fire services said.

In other clips circulating online, the car was seen being halted and swarmed by angry fans, who smashed the back windows as police sought to hold them back.

SOURCE:AFP
