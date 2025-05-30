CLIMATE
2 min read
Death toll in central Nigeria flash floods mounts: rescuers
The National Emergency Management Agency in Niger state says the death toll is an estimate, with more bodies expected to be found by rescuers.
FILE - Flood victims walk along a flooded road in Maiduguri, Nigeria September 17, 2024. / Reuters
42 minutes ago

The death toll in central Nigeria's flash floods has risen to at least 88 after rescuers recovered more bodies, an emergency services official said.

Teams of rescuers continued to search for missing residents after torrential rains late on Wednesday washed away dozens of homes in the city of Mokwa, drowning residents with many still missing.

"The death toll is about 88," Hussaini Isah, head of operations for the National Emergency Management Agency in Niger state told journalists on Friday, adding that the number is "rising".

Earlier, a Niger state emergency management agency (SEMA) spokesperson, Ibrahim Audu Husseini, told AFP he "expected the toll to rise considerably because there are different rescuers at different locations".

Nigeria's rainy season, which usually lasts six months, is just getting started for the year.

Flooding, usually caused by heavy rains and poor infrastructure, wreaks havoc every year, killing hundreds of people across the west African country.

Scientists have also warned that the climate crisis is already fuelling more extreme weather patterns.

In Nigeria, the floods are exacerbated by inadequate drainage, the construction of homes on waterways and the dumping of waste in drains and water channels.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency had warned of possible flash floods in 15 of Nigeria's 36 states, including Niger state, between Wednesday and Friday.

In 2024, more than 1,200 people were killed and 1.2 million displaced in at least 31 out of Nigeria's 36 states, making it one of the country's worst floods in decades, according to the National Emergency Management Agency.

SOURCE:AFP
