Russian minister kills himself hours after Putin ousts him
Roman Starovoyt found dead in his car with gunshot wound in Moscow region, says the Russian Investigative Committee.
Roman Starovoyt, who was 53, served as Russia's transport minister since May 2024. / AP
July 7, 2025

Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself hours after being officially dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, Russian Investigative Committee has said.

The committee said on Monday that Starovoyt's body was found in a Moscow suburb after the firing was announced, with "suicide" being considered the most likely cause of death.

Starovoyt, who was 53, served as Russia's transport minister since May 2024 last year.

He was previously the governor of the Kursk region, where Russia had battled a Ukrainian incursion.

"Today, the body of former Transport Minister Roman Starovoyt was found in his private car with a gunshot wound in the Odintsovo district," the Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"The main version (considered) is suicide," it added. Russian state media and news agencies said Starovoyt shot himself. It was not clear exactly when Starovoyt died. Hours earlier, the Kremlin published a decree signed by Putin to relieve Starovoyt of his duties.

It only said: "Roman Starovoyt was relieved of the post of Minister of Transport."

Starovoyt's firing came after another weekend of travel chaos at Russian airports following Ukrainian drone attacks. Russian state media also speculated the firing was linked to corruption in the Kursk region and a possible criminal case on the embezzlement of funds meant for fortifications in the border region.

Commenting on the firing, before Starovoyt's death was announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was "not linked to a loss of trust".

Shortly after the Kremlin announced the dismissal, Putin met with one of Starovoyt's deputies, Andrei Nikitin, to appoint him as acting transport minister.

