Türkiye vows to fight anti-Muslim hate on New Zealand attack anniversary
In 2019, an Australian white supremacist's terror attack killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch city.
"Ongoing attacks on Islamic values underscore need for international community to intensify its efforts to combat hatred against Islam," says Turkish foreign ministry. / AA
March 15, 2025

Marking the sixth anniversary of the terrorist attack targeting two mosques in New Zealand’s Christchurch city, Türkiye has expressed its commitment to combatting Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred.

“Türkiye remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at addressing hatred against Islam,” said the foreign ministry on Saturday in a statement on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Islamophobia is dangerous for not only Muslims but also poses a great threat to international peace and social harmony, said the statement, honouring 51 people who lost their lives in the shooting attack.

“The ongoing attacks on Islamic values underscore the need for the international community to intensify its efforts to combat hatred against Islam,” the statement added.

On March 15, 2019, Brenton Tarrant, an Australian white supremacist terrorist, killed 51 people and injured 40 more at the Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in Christchurch city.

He was sentenced to life in prison in 2020 without the possibility of parole, in the first such ruling ever handed down in the island country.

Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
