Qatar emir accuses Israel of Gaza ceasefire breach
Russian and Qatari leaders discuss expanding trade and energy ties, praised their countries’ growing partnership, and addressed regional crises.
The Russian president then lamented that Qatar's initiatives have gone unimplemented, resulting in continued civilian casualties in Palestine. / AP
April 17, 2025

Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that Israel had failed to respect January's ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

"As you know, we reached an agreement months ago, but unfortunately, Israel did not abide by this agreement," said the ruler of Qatar on Thursday, a key mediator of the deal.

"It would be highly valuable to address current flashpoints, recognising Qatar's significant contributions to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," Putin stressed.

President Putin began a meeting with Al Thani, who arrived in Russia for his first official visit since 2018.

Al Thani’s plane touched down at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 government airport earlier in the day, where an official delegation welcomed him.

The Russian president lamented that Qatar's initiatives have gone unimplemented, resulting in continued civilian casualties in Palestine.

"Our stance mirrors yours -- a lasting settlement hinges on a UN-backed resolution, notably entailing the establishment of two viable states, primarily referencing the formation of a Palestinian state," he said.

Putin and Al Thani also discussed the situation in Syria. "Above all, we are committed to upholding Syria's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity. Furthermore, we wish to explore possibilities for assisting the Syrian populace, including humanitarian relief efforts," he concluded.

Bilateral ties

Given Qatar’s involvement in facilitating humanitarian initiatives between Russia and Ukraine, such as prisoner exchanges and the return of children, the meeting is expected to include discussions on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the broader international efforts aimed at supporting a resolution.

The Qatari delegation discussed in the Kremlin a broad range of bilateral cooperation issues, focusing on trade, economic relations, humanitarian collaboration, and several pressing international topics.

Opening the meeting held in the Kremlin, Putin praised the Russia-Qatar bilateral relations, noting that they have been strengthening over the past years.

"The intergovernmental commission in Doha was recently held, and I think it was very useful. Qatar is one of our priority partners in general, and even more so in the Middle East. We have a very long and good tradition of mutual relations," he said.

Qatar plays a pivotal role as a key partner of Russia's oil and gas giant Rosneft, investing nearly $1 billion into Russia's economy through the Russian Direct Investment Fund, both nations collaborate extensively within the Organization of Gas Exporting Countries, Putin noted.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
