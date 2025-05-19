POLITICS
2 min read
No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum — Kremlin spokesperson
Dmitry Peskov says everyone wants to strike a memorandum quickly, but the process will be complex.
No deadline can be set for Ukraine memorandum — Kremlin spokesperson
Trump says it would be great if both countries hold truce talks in the Vatican, which would ease some of the bitterness. / AFP
May 19, 2025

The process for Moscow and Kiev to develop a unified text of a peace and ceasefire memorandum will be complex, so there can be no fixed deadline, Russia's news agencies cited Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov as saying in remarks.

"There are no deadlines, and there cannot be any. It is clear that everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details," RIA state news agency quoted Peskov as telling reporters early on Tuesday.

"The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then complex contacts to develop a single text," the Kremlin spokesman said.

US President Donald Trump held calls on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of the European Union, France, Italy, Germany and Finland in an attempt to advance peace in the three-year-old war in Ukraine.

Trump said after the call that Russia and Ukraine will immediately start ceasefire negotiations.

Putin said Russia "is ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace accord."

The US president also said it would be great if both countries hold truce talks in Vatican, which would ease some of the bitterness.

TRT Global - Putin: Istanbul talks show Ukraine dialogue on right track

Russian leader says ceasefire with Kiev possible upon reaching relevant agreements, Russia and Ukraine must find compromises that suit both sides.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us