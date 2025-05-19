US
1 min read
Trump suggests Biden's cancer diagnosis was covered up
Trump says it takes a long time to reach Biden's aggressive stage of prostate cancer.
Trump suggests Biden's cancer diagnosis was covered up
"It's a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it," Trump said. / AFP
May 19, 2025

US President Donald Trump has appeared to fuel speculation that Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis was covered up, saying he was "surprised" the public was not told about it earlier.

"I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago," Trump told reporters on Monday, saying that it usually takes a "long time" to reach the aggressive stage of prostate cancer that Biden's office announced on Sunday.

Biden's office disclosed Sunday that he has been diagnosed with an "aggressive form" of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms," the office said, adding the disease was "characterised by a Gleason score of 9" with "metastasis to the bone."

The office said the 82-year-old former president and his family are currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team.

"It's a very, very sad situation. I feel very badly about it," Trump said.

TRT Global - What Biden's cancer battle reveals about power, secrecy, and mortality?

Questions rise amidst roaring public shock on whether White House buried former president's cancer diagnosis as critics rake Gaza hospital ruins into his legacy and experts peg his survival odds at a stark one-in-three.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us