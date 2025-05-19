Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called for the safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees in Lebanon to their country.

“We affirm that Lebanon is keen on establishing the best relations with its neighbour Syria and coordinating and cooperating to confront common challenges,” Aoun said on Monday at a joint press conference in Cairo with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

He said Beirut and Damascus will work, through joint committees agreed to be formed, to guarantee the safe and dignified return of the Syrian refugees to their country.

“Lebanon affirms its support for all efforts aimed at maintaining Syria’s unity and sovereignty and fulfilling the aspirations of its people,” Aoun said.

He also welcomed United States President Donald Trump’s decision to lift sanctions imposed on Syria.

Sisi, for his part, called for the immediate reconstruction of Lebanon and Gaza following deadly Israeli assaults.

“I renew my call on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards the reconstruction of Lebanon," he said.

He reiterated Egypt’s support for Lebanon to achieve internal stability and preserve its full sovereignty.

"We affirm our absolute rejection of Israel's repeated violations of Lebanese territory, as well as its occupation of parts of its lands,” Sisi said.

"Egypt continues its intensive efforts and contacts with various regional and international parties to push Israel toward an immediate and unconditional withdrawal from all Lebanese territory."

An Egyptian presidency statement said Sisi and Aoun discussed ways to bolster bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economy, infrastructure, energy, and reconstruction.

The Lebanese president arrived in Cairo early Monday for an official visit at the invitation of the Egyptian leader.

Strengthening capabilities

Speaking in an interview with Egyptian channel ON TV on Sunday, Aoun underlined the importance of strengthening the Lebanese army's capabilities amid growing regional challenges.

He said he will discuss Egypt's support for equipping the Lebanese army with the necessary machinery to detect explosives and dismantle tunnels.

Aoun said Lebanon may also benefit from Egypt on the economic level, including in the fields of electricity and reconstruction.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with an economic and financial crisis described by the World Bank as one of the worst globally.

The situation has worsened with the recent Israeli assaults, which were halted on Nov. 27, 2024, under a ceasefire agreement, exacerbating financial instability, energy shortages, and deteriorating living conditions.

In November 2024, the country's Economy and Trade Ministry said the Israeli onslaught had caused estimated losses between $15 billion and $20 billion across key sectors in Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and the injuries of around 500 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.