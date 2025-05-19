WORLD
2 min read
China backs Denmark on Greenland amid US pressure
The move counters United States President Donald Trump’s recent remarks about securing Greenland for “international security.”
China backs Denmark on Greenland amid US pressure
Wang said Beijing “hopes that Denmark will also continue to support China’s legitimate position on matters concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.” / Reuters
May 19, 2025

China extended diplomatic support to Copenhagen, saying it "fully respects Denmark's sovereignty and territorial integrity on the issue of Greenland," just days after US President Donald Trump reiterated his desire to acquire the autonomous Danish territory.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remark during a meeting on Monday with his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen in Beijing, according to state-run Global Times.

Wang said Beijing “hopes that Denmark will also continue to support China’s legitimate position on matters concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

He said China is “ready to work with Denmark to uphold mutual openness, take green development as a key driver, and inject new momentum into practical cooperation.”

TRT Global - Danish PM visits Greenland as Trump seeks control of the Arctic territory

For years, the people of Greenland, with a population of about 57,000, have been working toward eventual independence from Denmark, but has no interest in becoming part of the United States.

🔗

Deeper trust and relations

Marking 75 years of diplomatic ties between the two nations, Wang also called for closer high-level engagement, deeper political trust and stronger China-Denmark relations.

From the early days of his presidency, Trump has repeatedly spoken about acquiring Greenland.

“We need Greenland for national security and even international security,” Trump said during an address to a joint session of Congress in March.

“We’re working with everybody involved to try and get it, but we need it really for international world security, and I think we’re going to get it one way or the other; we’re going to get it,” he said.

TRT Global - Greenlanders unite to fend off the US as Trump seeks control of the Arctic island

As global warming unlocks Arctic access, locals worry their self-governing homeland has become a pawn in the geopolitical struggle between the US, Russia, and China, with Trump’s push for control threatening their aspirations for independence.

🔗

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Nuclear talks with US 'unlikely to succeed': Iran's Khamenei
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Gaza children's suffering 'utterly intolerable': UK's Starmer
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Women’s jobs face higher AI risk than men’s, UN report finds
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
Israeli blockade leaves Palestinians in Gaza starving: UN
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
WHO adopts pandemic treaty to tackle future health crises
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
Hungary approves bill to quit International Criminal Court
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
China and Australia cut rates to ease economic pressure
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
India arrests 11 citizens accused of spying for Pakistan
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Kim Jong-un may face war crime charges for aiding Russia in Ukraine: ex-ICC president
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Pakistan's dogfight with India puts Chinese weapons to test
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Africa’s first security summit opens with calls for regional leadership
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
China to quicken dam build in Pakistan after India halts water treaty
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Taiwan urges peace talks with China while reinforcing military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us