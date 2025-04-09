TÜRKİYE
2 min read
'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The event, taking place from April 11 to 13, is expected to host over 20 heads of state and government, more than 50 foreign ministers, and additional attendees.
'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
The event, from April 11-13, is hosted by Turkish Foreign Ministry. / AA Archive
April 9, 2025

World leaders and government officials are set to gather at the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF 2025) from April 11-13 under the theme Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World.

The forum, taking place in the Turkish resort city of Antalya under the patronage of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will kick off on Friday with an opening speech by the president.

Hosted by the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the forum is expected to host more than 20 heads of state and government, over 50 foreign ministers, more than 70 ministers, and approximately 60 senior representatives from international organisations, as well as over 4,000 guests, including students.

Over 50 sessions in various formats will be held during the forum, covering topics related to different regions, from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific, Africa to Latin America, as well as key global issues such as climate change, counterterrorism, humanitarian aid, digitisation, food security, and artificial intelligence.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to participate in the Gaza Contact Group meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation-Arab League, the Türkiye-Bosnia and Herzegovina-Croatia trilateral meeting, and Türkiye-Iraq High-Level Security Mechanism meeting as part of the ADF 2025.

Activities and sessions will be live-streamed through the forum's official website and social media accounts, as well as by Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

TRT World will have teams on the ground to provide extensive coverage of the forum.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us