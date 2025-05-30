TÜRKİYE
Global Islamic Economy Summit kicks off in Istanbul
Future strategy roadmap for Islamic institutions discussed in Istanbul, focusing on innovation, risk management, cooperation, bringing together executives, more from Islamic banks.
High level officials, experts and private sector representatives are gathering at the event. / User Upload
5 hours ago

The 2nd edition of the Global Islamic Economy Summit of AlBaraka has begun in Istanbul to focus on empowering Islamic financial and non-financial institutions to help achieve their goals of sustainable growth and leave an effect on the global economy via new strategies.

The two-day summit, which starts on Friday, was organised in collaboration with Türkiye’s Investment Office, the Istanbul Financial Center (IFC), Albaraka Turk Bank, Ibn Haldun University in Istanbul and the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

The summit is focused on increasing operational efficiency, encouraging innovation, strengthening risk management, promoting financial participation and supporting cooperation among industry stakeholders by developing a deeper understanding of Islamic principles.

"We look to create new roads”

High-level discussions on the integration of Islamic economic principles are expected at the summit.

Yousef Hassan Khalawi, the secretary-general of AlBaraka Forum for Islamic Economy, said at the opening ceremony: "We look to create new roads, not just to walk on a new roads. We are creating in Istanbul, Medina, London, Kuala Lumpur, Karachi, Cairo and many others."

As part of the Islamic ecosystem, more and more initiatives should be created, he added.

