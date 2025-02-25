POLITICS
African blocs come forward as peace facilitators for eastern DRC conflict
Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia lead regional peace efforts.
Fighting in eastern DRC has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year. / Reuters
February 25, 2025

Former presidents Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of Ethiopia were appointed on Monday by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East African Community (EAC) blocs as facilitators of the regional peace process in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The move follows an extraordinary summit of heads of state from the EAC and SADC held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania earlier this month to address the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC, where the M23 rebels are battling government forces.

"All actors are urged to observe the ceasefire announced by the EAC-SADC summit, and the M23 and all other actors are called upon to cease any other advancements in eastern DRC and to observe and abide by an immediate ceasefire," the blocs said in a joint statement.

Fighting in eastern DRC has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people this year, the country's Prime Minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka told the UN Human Rights Council on Monday.

The armed rebel group has intensified its territorial control in eastern parts of the country since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

