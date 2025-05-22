North Korea has said that a major accident occurred the previous day during a ceremony to launch a new warship, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The incident occurred in the eastern port city of Chongjin, where a newly built 5,000-ton destroyer was set to launch, as its stern slid ahead of the bow, causing structural damage and preventing the vessel from fully leaving the shipway.

KCNA attributed the failure to "inexperience" and "operational carelessness."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was present at the ceremony, condemned the accident as a "criminal act" stemming from "absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism," stressing that it was beyond tolerable limits.

The destroyer was to be a significant addition to North Korea’s naval forces, marking an ambitious step in military shipbuilding. However, the failed launch has now prompted internal criticism at the highest level.

North Korea has recently stepped up naval development efforts, unveiling new military hardware amid growing tensions with regional powers.