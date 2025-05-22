The US Senate Republicans have blocked a bill introduced by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer aimed at halting President Donald Trump’s plan to use a Qatari-donated luxury jet as the next Air Force One.

“With the news that Trump formally accepted the Qatari jet, I took to the Senate floor to pass my bill to block DoD from spending a single penny on a foreign Air Force One,” Schumer wrote on X, referring to the Department of Defense.



“It’s a bribe. It’s a national security threat. But Republicans stood with Trump and blocked my bill.”

The bill, titled the Presidential Airlift Security Act, would have prohibited the Pentagon from spending funds on any aircraft previously owned by foreign governments for presidential use. Senator Roger Marshall objected to the legislation, effectively blocking its passage.

The move follows Trump’s confirmation last week that he would accept a Boeing 747 jetliner from Qatar to serve as the new Air Force One. The Pentagon formally confirmed the acceptance on Wednesday.

“The Secretary of Defense has accepted a Boeing 747 from Qatar in accordance with all federal rules and regulations,” said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. “The Department of Defense will work to ensure proper security measures and functional-mission requirements are considered.”

Security Concerns and Cost Implications

According to The New York Times, the plane — estimated to be worth between $200 million and $400 million — will require extensive retrofitting before it can meet security standards for transporting the president. Defence officials acknowledged that the aircraft would need significant modifications, including missile defence systems and electromagnetic shielding.

“Any civilian aircraft will take significant modifications to do so,” said Troy Meink, Secretary of the Air Force, in Senate testimony. He added that work was already under way to assess the aircraft’s requirements.

Critics from both parties have questioned the ethics and optics of the gift, raising concerns about national security, operational transparency, and foreign influence.

Qatar Denies Political Motive

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, defended the gift earlier this week, saying it was not intended to influence US policy.

“We are a country that would like to have a strong partnership,” he said. “Anything that we provide to any country is out of respect for that partnership. It’s mutually beneficial for both Qatar and the United States.”