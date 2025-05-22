TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye aims to achieve 120 GW renewable energy capacity by 2035
Green Hydrogen Producers Association says Türkiye's rich wind and solar potential can drive $80B investment and help close energy deficit.
Türkiye aims to achieve 120 GW renewable energy capacity by 2035
Gunay emphasised that renewable energy is one of the most strategic solutions to reducing Türkiye’s current account deficit caused largely by energy imports. He noted that Türkiye ranks 5th in Europe and 11th globally in renewable capacity. / TRT World and Agencies
May 22, 2025

Türkiye aims to increase its installed renewable energy capacity to 120,000 megawatts by 2035, Yusuf Gunay, President of the Green Hydrogen Producers Association has said.

Highlighting the country’s transformation in energy, Gunay noted that Türkiye is rich in high-efficiency solar and wind resources. “This natural potential must be used effectively,” he said.

The significant progress began with the establishment of the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK), which encouraged better use of domestic resources, he added.

Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity

Gunay emphasised that renewable energy is one of the most strategic solutions to reducing Türkiye’s current account deficit caused largely by energy imports. He noted that Türkiye ranks 5th in Europe and 11th globally in renewable capacity.

“We must continue this momentum and crown it with green hydrogen,” he said.

He stressed that Türkiye’s solar and wind capacity is more efficient than that of many European countries.

“Currently, 40 percent of the electricity we produce comes from renewable sources. Our goal is to reach an installed capacity of 120,000 megawatts by 2035. This requires an investment of around $80 billion. When this is achieved, it will make a very strong contribution to our economy.”

TRT Global - Türkiye targets 120,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035 — Erdogan

Turkish President Erdogan reiterates the country’s goal to reduce energy imports, lower its energy bill, and ultimately position itself as a net exporter in both natural resources and technology.

🔗

Explore
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
UN slams Israel’s new law allowing life sentences for Palestinian children
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us