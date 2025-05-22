In pictures: Gaza Palestinians struggle as Israel continues to hinder aid efforts
WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
In pictures: Gaza Palestinians struggle as Israel continues to hinder aid effortsThe 87 aid trucks Israel allowed in Gaza are over 400 trucks short of the daily minimum requirement of aid, and only 12 of them had nutritional supplements for children.
Palestinians struggle to get food amid Israel's carnage. / AA
May 22, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza have continued to struggle during their daily lives to receive food and aid as Israel continues to bombard the blockaded enclave and block humanitarian aid into the besieged strip.

Although Israel allowed 87 aid trucks into Gaza for the first time in 81 days, Nahed Shahiber, the president of the association of private transport companies, said only 12 of them had nutritional supplements for children.

Gaza Media Office said on Monday that the minimum requirement of aid is 500 trucks per day carrying urgent relief, medical and food aid, with at least 50 fuel trucks.

Gaza's health system has collapsed under months of siege and bombardment, with hospitals overwhelmed and lacking critical supplies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
