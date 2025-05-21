The United Kingdom on Tuesday imposed sanctions on three Israelis, including settler leader Daniella Weiss, two illegal settler outposts, and two organisations supporting violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement to the lawmakers, the British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced a formal pause of free trade agreement negotiations with Israel, “effective immediately”.

We have suspended negotiations with this Israeli government on a new free trade agreement. We will be reviewing cooperation with them under the 2030 bilateral roadmap UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Parliament

At least 969 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal last July and demanded the removal of all Israeli settlements – which are considered illegal internationally – in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Here are the details of the individuals and entities that have been sanctioned.

Daniella Weiss – Weiss, 79, leads Nachala — a radical Israeli settler group that has also been hit with sanctions. For decades, she has played a key role in establishing Jewish settlements in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories seized by Israel during the 1967 war.

She is accused of engaging in, supporting, and encouraging acts of violence and intimidation against Palestinians. She is now under an asset freeze, travel ban, and disqualified from holding directorial roles.

In an interview with BBC News last year, Weiss stated: "Gaza Arabs will not stay in the Gaza Strip. Who will stay? Jews." She continued,

"The world is wide. Africa is big. Canada is big. The world will absorb the people of Gaza. How we do it? We encourage it. Palestinians in Gaza, the good ones, will be enabled. I'm not saying forced, I say enabled because they want to go."

Responding to the sanctions, Weiss claimed that hundreds of families are "prepared and ready to implement settlement in Gaza – immediately."

Harel Libi – Harel Libi, a resident of the illegal settlement outpost of Adei Ad, was also sanctioned.

Owner of Libi Construction and Infrastructure, Libi is accused of involvement in violence and threatening actions against Palestinians. He is now subject to an asset freeze, travel ban, and director disqualification.

Zohar Sabah – Accused of participating in and promoting aggression and violence towards Palestinians, Sabah now faces an asset freeze, travel ban, and a ban on serving as a company director in the UK.

Sabah was indicted in September last year for his involvement in attacks on Palestinians in the hamlet of Muarrajat East, located in the southern Jordan Valley near an illegal farming outpost he set up east of the Mevoot Yeriho settlement.

Coco’s Farm – Linked to an individual involved in activities that support or promote cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of individuals. The entity is now under an asset freeze.

Coco’s Farm, an illegal farming outpost in the Jordan Valley, was established by Harel Libi, who is reportedly known by the nickname “Coco.”

Libi Construction and Infrastructure – Accused of providing financial and logistical support for illegal settlement outposts, leading to the forced displacement and psychological harm of Palestinians. The company is now under an asset freeze and barred from directorial operations.

Libi Construction has been actively involved in illegal construction across various parts of the occupied West Bank, including the development of infrastructure to support unauthorised outposts.

Nachala – Accused of facilitating and promoting the creation of illegal outposts and the displacement of Palestinians, contributing to their psychological suffering and exposure to violence. Nachala is now under an asset freeze.

Nachala has played a prominent role in establishing illegal settlement outposts, including the Evyatar outpost, which was retroactively legalised by the current Israeli government in June last year.

The group, along with its leader Daniella Weiss, has also pushed for the forced displacement of Gaza’s Palestinian population and the creation of illegal Jewish settlements in the territory.

In February 2024, Nachala-affiliated activists breached an Israeli military checkpoint and entered Gaza in an attempt to set up settlements. They were later apprehended and removed by the Israeli forces.

Neriyah’s Farm – Connected to an individual involved in promoting or supporting actions considered cruel or inhuman treatment, Neriyah’s Farm is now subject to an asset freeze.

Neriyah’s Farm is an illegal farming outpost located east of Ramallah, established by Neriyah Ben Pazi.

Ben Pazi has set up multiple illegal farming outposts and received government funding from the Agriculture Ministry to raise sheep in these areas.

He was previously sanctioned by the United States under the Biden administration, though those sanctions were later lifted under the Trump administration.