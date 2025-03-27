Syria has launched a security operation in the Sayyida Zeinab area of Damascus Countryside Governorate, targeting what it described as Hezbollah-linked cells planning criminal activities, the country's news agency SANA reported.

According to Syria's Ministry of Interior, Damascus Countryside Security Directorate led the operation, arresting several individuals involved in the plot on Thursday.

The move, it said, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security and stability in the region.

As of yet, Hezbollah has not commented on the report.

Tensions have flared between the two countries lately after Syria's Defense Ministry accused the Lebanese group Hezbollah of abducting and killing three soldiers. While Damascus promised "all necessary measures" against the "dangerous escalation," Hezbollah denied involvement.

The Lebanese-Syrian border, spanning 375 kilometres, features rugged terrain with no clear demarcation in many areas.

While six official border crossings exist, the region remains porous, with frequent activity at unauthorised routes.

Syria's government aims to tighten security and reinforce control on its borders, including with Lebanon, targeting drug smugglers and remnants of the former regime that have been stirring unrest.

Hezbollah had maintained strong ties with the regime of Bashar al Assad, who ruled from 2000 to 2024.