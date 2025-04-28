Türkiye's Communications Directorate has denied some media reports, claiming that Ankara has sent six planeloads of weapons to Pakistan.

In a statement on Monday on X, the Directorate's Centre for Countering Disinformation said the claim, which has appeared in some media, was untrue.

“A cargo plane departing from Türkiye made a stop in Pakistan for refueling. After that, it continued on its designated route.

Speculative reports made outside the statements of authorised persons and institutions should not be taken into consideration,” it added.