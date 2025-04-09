In a time when traditional mediation efforts often stall, Türkiye is making the case that dialogue, even in the most contentious settings, remains an indispensable tool for global stability.

That commitment is demonstrated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF), an annual gathering that, now in its fourth year, has emerged as a crucial arena for global dialogue. Hosted by Türkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum offers a rare space where adversaries, allies, and sidelined actors alike can engage in high-level discussions.

This year’s theme, “ Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World ,” is a reflection of the times. As international divisions deepen—whether through war or ideological rifts—the imperative for engagement over isolation has never been clearer.

With its emphasis on dialogue over division, the forum aims to rebuild trust in diplomacy and explore solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues, reinforcing Türkiye’s role as a proactive mediator in an increasingly fragmented world.

The event will bring together participants from 148 countries, including 19 heads of state and government, 52 foreign ministers, and numerous other high-ranking officials. It will be held between 11th- 13th April in Antalya.

Past forums have highlighted its relevance:

2021: At the height of post-war tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Türkiye invited both nations to the ADF, laying the groundwork for Armenia’s foreign minister to attend in 2022—an early signal of warming ties.

2022: The forum hosted the first high-level meeting between Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers since the war’s outbreak, a precursor to the eventual grain deal that helped avert a global food crisis.

2024: The ADF strengthened Türkiye’s economic and security partnerships with African nations, deepening its influence on the continent. That same year, it also provided a rare diplomatic stage for Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran—nations often excluded from mainstream global discourse.

By offering a neutral ground for engagement, the ADF has reinforced Türkiye’s diplomatic credibility.

TRT Global - 'Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World': Leaders to convene at Antalya Diplomacy Forum The event, taking place from April 11 to 13, is expected to host over 20 heads of state and government, more than 50 foreign ministers, and additional attendees. 🔗

Pragmatic peacemaker

Nestled at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Türkiye occupies a region perpetually shaped by conflict. Rather than succumbing to the precarity of its surroundings, Ankara has leveraged its position to carve out a role as a diplomatic actor. It has emerged as a crucial mediator in global conflicts.

This role was reaffirmed on January 30, when Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, played a pivotal role in securing the release of Thai hostages held by Hamas in Gaza on January 30th.

Acting at the request of the Thai government, Türkiye once again demonstrated its ability to manoeuvre in high-stakes, high-tension scenarios. This further demonstrates its commitment to humanitarian diplomacy and cements its reputation as a trusted intermediary in international crises.

While Türkiye’s diplomatic efforts contribute to immediate crisis resolution, they also serve a broader strategic purpose: positioning Türkiye as an indispensable actor in global politics.

Where traditional Western-led interventions have faltered—either due to political baggage or a lack of local trust—Türkiye has stepped in with an alternative model, one rooted in engagement rather than coercion.

An example of this balancing act came with Türkiye’s role in the 2022 Grain Corridor Agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Brokered in unison with the United Nations, the deal ensured the continued export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, averting a global food shortage.

Similarly, Türkiye extended its mediation efforts to the Horn of Africa, stepping in when tensions rose between Ethiopia and Somalia over Ethiopia’s agreement with Somaliland for Red Sea access.

Responding to requests from both nations, Türkiye launched the “ Ankara Declaration ,” which culminated in a peace agreement by the end of 2024. This diplomatic milestone marks a new era of peace and cooperation between the two countries because it also paved the way for closer collaboration between countries previously fraught with tensions.

Through specific commitments, such as the establishment of free trade zones and cooperation on joint energy projects, Türkiye managed to transform a hostile environment into a cooperative opportunity.

Both Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed their gratitude for Türkiye's diplomatic intervention and emphasised their commitment to regional stability.

Beyond securing regional stability, Türkiye’s mediation efforts enhance its own geopolitical leverage. By keeping channels open with conflicting parties, Ankara ensures its voice is heard in discussions that will shape the future balance of power.