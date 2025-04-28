Just a few days back, the Indian and Pakistani entertainment landscape was abuzz with excitement. One of Pakistan’s most famous actors, Fawad Khan, had featured in a Bollywood movie, Abir Gulaal. This marked the return of any Pakistani actor to Indian cinema after a gap of more than eight years.

India had barred Pakistani actors and artists from working in the country after the 2016 Uri attack in which gunmen had killed 19 Indian soldiers in Indian-administered Kashmir.

With the positive reviews of Khan’s new film coming in ahead of its release next month, all that seemed like a distant memory. But the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed had once again derailed cross-border entertainment.

New Delhi has banned the release of Fawad’s movie as relations with Islamabad have hit rock bottom.

It is in this backdrop that Pakistani entertainers say it’s time to explore new avenues for growth and collaboration, something that allows them to look beyond Bollywood.

This intent was on full display at the Islamabad International Film Festival held in Istanbul on April 26-27, as many within Pakistan's entertainment industry are now looking towards Türkiye, a country with shared cultural values, for future collaborations.

"I think this is a new beginning. The message to the world is that Pakistan is stepping up,” says actor Naeema Butt.

The two-day event, held in Istanbul's Bayrampasa municipality, showcased award-winning films, hosted exclusive filmmaker sessions and brought filmmakers, actors, and industry leaders together to discuss fresh avenues for international partnerships.

With Pakistan seeking to carve out a unique global identity beyond Bollywood’s shadow, the festival marked an important moment for the country’s cinema, participants say.

Breaking free from Bollywood’s hold

Butt, who highlighted the growing interest in Pakistan’s indie films, sees collaborations with Türkiye as key to a new wave of storytelling, particularly through themes of “history, art, spirituality and Sufism”— referring to the success of Turkish series such as Ertugrul in Pakistan.

Turkish soap operas have become a rage in Pakistan in recent years, with Turkish artists like Beren Saat amassing a huge following among the Pakistanis.

"Pakistani dramas have a huge appetite worldwide, including in Türkiye, and we're working on film projects to match that. It’s our turn now,” Hassaan Imtiaz, founder of the Islamabad International Film Festival, said.

“You had your run, and we’re here to join the marathon. Let’s do it on the international stage."

The possibilities for collaboration are endless.

Pakistani actor Noor ul Hassan, who appeared in the Turkish drama Salahuddin Eyyubi, says: "I think we need more collaborations like this. The first joint venture between Pakistan and Türkiye last year was a great success, and there needs to be more."

Turkey, Pakistan to co-produce series on revered Muslim general Saladin Turkish producer Emre Konuk, owner of Akli Films, announces signing new deal with Pakistan's Ansari & Shah Films to jointly produce a TV series about the life of Salahuddin al-Ayyubi. 🔗

Turkish cinema: a new horizon for Pakistani talent

Türkiye’s growing film and television industry is fast becoming a beacon for Pakistani filmmakers.

As the third-largest exporter of scripted series globally, trailing only the US and UK, Türkiye presents a unique opportunity for Pakistani cinema to tap into a rapidly expanding market that shares many cultural ties.

Turkish content creator Turkan Atay, known for her Urdu-language videos, sees great potential in collaboration between the two countries.

"We already share so much in terms of culture and storytelling," she notes.

Similarly, British-Pakistani actor Alyy Khan, with his international experience in Bollywood and Hollywood, emphasises the importance of Pakistan cultivating its own identity in the global entertainment landscape.

"Our talent, our writers, our musicians are world-class. We just need to embrace that and move forward.”

Challenges and opportunities

While the prospects for collaboration with Türkiye are exciting, challenges remain—especially with regards to problems the entertainment industry faces in Pakistan.

Kashif Nisar, a prominent Pakistani director, says his country’s artistic landscape has at times struggled to preserve creativity in the face of political compulsions.

Despite the issues, Nisar remains optimistic about the future, particularly with the hope he sees in the new generation of filmmakers and artists.

"We need infrastructure, film schools, and studios. These are prerequisites for any good film industry," Nisar says, emphasising the importance of building a foundation for long-term success.

"The new generation is filled with hope, and with that hope, we will push boundaries."

Nisar also believes that Pakistan must look beyond India to fully realise its cinematic potential.

"There’s a huge audience for Turkish content in Pakistan. We are already seeing this with Ertugrul and other Turkish series, and it’s time we focus on collaborations away from the neighbour," he adds.

Turkish film and drama industry leaders agreed on the potential of Pakistani-Turkish collaborations.

Ercan Akcan, Chairman of Bab-i-Alem, an organisation promoting international cultural exchange, praised the growing connections between the two countries' film industries.

"We have many cultural values in common, and through these collaborations, we hope to reinforce those values and bring them to the world," Akcan says.

Ali Cilek, founder of the Rami Library, also emphasised the importance of these artistic exchanges. "Pakistan and Türkiye may seem distant geographically, but our hearts are close. This kind of artistic activity strengthens the bond between our people.

"As Pakistan pivots away from Bollywood, the Istanbul Festival represents a watershed moment in its quest for international recognition, says participants.