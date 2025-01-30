POLITICS
1 min read
Qatar's emir touches down in Syria in first trip since Assad's fall
Sheikh Tamim’s arrival in Damascus is the first by a foreign leader since Assad’s ouster, signalling Syria’s changing political landscape under new leadership.
Qatar's emir touches down in Syria in first trip since Assad's fall
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was received upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport by Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Prime Minister Mohammed al-Bashir, Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra. / AA
January 30, 2025

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani has arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus, marking the first visit by a head of state to Syria since the overthrow of the Bashar Assad regime.

Sheikh Tamim was welcomed on arrival at Damascus airport by Syria's interim President Ahmed al Sharaa, a statement by Qatar’s Emiri Diwan said on Thursday.

The visit is the first by the Qatari emir to Syria in more than 14 years and the first by an Arab or foreign head of state since December 8, 2024.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us